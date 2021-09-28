Panel finds 80 alleged abuse cases tied to WHO's Congo work MARIA CHENG and AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO, Associated Press Sep. 28, 2021 Updated: Sep. 28, 2021 9:02 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo, Shekinah stands near her home in Beni, eastern Congo. A panel commissioned by the World Health Organization on Tuesday Sept, 28, 2021 identified more than 80 alleged cases of sex abuse during the U.N. health agency's response to an Ebola outbreak in Congo, including allegations implicating 20 WHO staff members. Kudra Maliro/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, Anifa holds her phone displaying a photo of former World Health Organization doctor Boubacar Diallo of Canada, during an interview in the eastern Congo town of Goma. A panel commissioned by the World Health Organization on Tuesday Sept, 28, 2021 identified more than 80 alleged cases of sex abuse during the U.N. health agency's response to an Ebola outbreak in Congo, including allegations implicating 20 WHO staff members. Kudra Maliro/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this Anifa stands in her home in the eastern Congo town of Goma on Friday, March 5, 2021. A panel commissioned by the World Health Organization on Tuesday Sept, 28, 2021 identified more than 80 alleged cases of sex abuse during the U.N. health agency's response to an Ebola outbreak in Congo, including allegations implicating 20 WHO staff members. Kudra Maliro/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
BENI, Congo (AP) — A panel commissioned by the World Health Organization has identified more than 80 alleged cases of sex abuse during the U.N. health agency's response to an Ebola outbreak in Congo, including allegations implicating 20 WHO staff members.
The panel released its findings on Tuesday, months after an Associated Press investigation found senior WHO management was informed of multiple abuse claims in 2019 but failed to stop the harassment and even promoted one of the managers involved.
Written By
MARIA CHENG and AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO