Pandemic-induced free parking coming to end

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The pandemic-induced free parking on city streets in Montpelier and Barre is coming to an end.

The Vermont cities will resume metered parking on Monday, but reminders will be issued initially, instead of parking tickets, the Times Argus reported. Parking enforcement workers returned from voluntary furloughs on Monday.

The Montpelier City Council is expected to reinstate parking enforcement at its Aug. 12 meeting, but has indicated that active enforcement won't start until Aug. 17. Parking at city-owned lots in Montpelier will remain free until mid-September.