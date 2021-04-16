Pandemic fuels business and politics for GOP nominee

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican nominee for a vacant congressional seat in New Mexico is bringing an unusual perspective to the national discourse over pandemic restrictions and federal relief.
Mark Moores, a state senator and co-owner with his wife of the Roswell-based medical diagnostic testing business Pathology Consultants of New Mexico, has been on the front lines of efforts to trace the spread of the coronavirus since the early days of the pandemic. The laboratory received nearly $850,000 in federal payroll-support loans that may not have to be repaid.