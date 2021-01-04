Pakistani Shiites rally against killing of coal miners by IS ABDUL SATTAR, Associated Press Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 7:09 a.m.
1 of4 People from the Shiite Hazara community chant slogans beside caskets of coal mine workers who were killed by unknown gunmen near the Machh coal field, during a sit-in protest, in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Gunmen opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in southwestern Baluchistan province early Sunday, a Pakistani official said. Arshad Butt/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Women from the Shiite Hazara community mourn over death of their family members during at a sit-in protest against the killing of coal mine workers by unknown gunmen near the Machh coal field, in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Gunmen opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in southwestern Baluchistan province early Sunday, a Pakistani official said. Arshad Butt/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 People from the Shiite Hazara community gather around the caskets of coal mine workers who were killed by unknown gunmen near the Machh coal field, during a sit-in protest, in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Gunmen opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in southwestern Baluchistan province early Sunday, a Pakistani official said. Arshad Butt/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 People from the Shiite Hazara community gather around caskets of coal mine workers who were killed by unknown gunmen near the Machh coal field, during a sit-in protest, in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Gunmen opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in southwestern Baluchistan province early Sunday, a Pakistani official said. Arshad Butt/AP Show More Show Less
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Hundreds of Pakistani minority Shiites blocked a key highway Monday on the outskirts the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta for a second straight day to protest the killing of 11 coal miners by the Islamic State group.
The miners, members of the country’s minority Shiite Hazara community, were abducted by IS militants in southwestern Baluchistan province on Sunday, taken to a nearby mountain and shot. Six died at the scene and five, critically wounded, died on the way to hospital.