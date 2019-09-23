Pain management company files for bankruptcy amid legal woes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A pain management company that operated clinics across the Carolinas has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Oaktree Medical Centre submitted the filing last week in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

The Greenville News reports that Oaktree operated 10 medical offices under the name Pain Management Associates. It shut down all of its operations last month, affecting about 23,000 patients and 380 employees.

The development comes as the company faces a series of lawsuits. Federal prosecutors in South Carolina sued Oaktree Medical Centre earlier this year, accusing the company of a series of elaborate fraud schemes that maximized profits at the expense of patients and taxpayers.

___

