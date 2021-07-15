Pacific Rim leaders discuss economic way out of pandemic ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press July 15, 2021 Updated: July 15, 2021 9:52 p.m.
1 of9 FILE - In this May 15, 2021, file photo, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference in Wellington. U.S. President Joe Biden, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among Pacific Rim leaders gathering for a virtual meeting on Friday, July 16, 2021, to discuss strategies to help economies rebound from a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. Nick Perry/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 President Joe Biden meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - In this June 28, 2021, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video conference in Moscow, Russia. U.S. President Joe Biden, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among Pacific Rim leaders gathering for a virtual meeting on Friday, July 16, 2021, to discuss strategies to help economies rebound from a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Alexei Nikolsky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - In this June 28, 2021, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed on a screen as performers dance at a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing. U.S. President Joe Biden, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among Pacific Rim leaders gathering for a virtual meeting on Friday, July 16, 2021, to discuss strategies to help economies rebound from a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - In this June 17, 2021, file photo, people walk past a big screen as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a news conference in a live broadcasting on the current state of Japan's response to the coronavirus, in Tokyo. U.S. President Joe Biden, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among Pacific Rim leaders gathering for a virtual meeting on Friday, July 16, 2021, to discuss strategies to help economies rebound from a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends a press conference in Sydney, Australia, on April 27, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among Pacific Rim leaders gathering for a virtual meeting on Friday, July 16, 2021, to discuss strategies to help economies rebound from a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. Rick Rycroft/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among Pacific Rim leaders gathering virtually to discuss strategies to help economies rebound from a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will chair the special leaders’ meeting Friday of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.