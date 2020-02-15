PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes Bong Joon Ho reacting as he is presented with the award for best picture for "Parasite" at the Oscars, a runner in Minneapolis braves the cold weather, a man rescued by Spanish maritime authorities standing with a group of migrants on a rescue vessel as they arrive at Malaga port, Spain, and Siba, the standard poodle, poses for photographs after winning Best in Show in the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Feb. 9-14, 2020.

