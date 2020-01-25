-
Central American migrants carry children as they run across the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. More than a thousand Central American migrants hoping to reach the United States marooned in Guatemala are walking en masse across a river leading to Mexico in an attempt to convince authorities there to allow them passage through the country. less
Photo: Santiago Billy, AP
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes Central American migrants carry children as they run across the Suchiate River; a musher competing in a sled dog race, a militia member uses a digital thermometer to take a driver's temperature at a checkpoint in Wuhan, China; and Indian paramilitary soldiers are reflected in a fountain.
___
This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 18-24, 2020.
___
