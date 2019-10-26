-
A Shiite Muslim child beats his chest next to his father during a procession to mark the end of the 40-day mourning period following the anniversary of the 7th century death of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson and one of Shiite Islam's most beloved saints, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. less
Photo: K.M. Chaudary, AP
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes a ceremony marking the end of the 40-day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century death of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson in Pakistan; wildfires consuming a car in northern California; and sunrise at a mist-covered castle in England.
This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 19-25, 2019.
