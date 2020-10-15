PAC raises $5M to back Galloway for Missouri governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A group supporting Democrat Nicole Galloway’s campaign for Missouri governor raised more than $5 million in roughly a month, according to campaign finance reports filed Thursday.

A Stronger Missouri reported it raised and spent a little more than $5 million in September. The independent political action committee is trying to help Galloway, the state auditor, unseat Republican Gov. Mike Parson during the Nov. 3 election.

A pro-Parson PAC raised a little more than half of that in the same time period. Uniting Missouri brought in $2.6 million in September. The group outspent the pro-Galloway PAC last month, dropping $6 million on efforts to keep Parson in office.

Independent PACs are raking in most of the money during this year's gubernatorial race. That's because Missouri limits how much money donors can give directly to candidates, while PACs can accept unlimited donations from single donors. PACs can't coordinate with candidates.

Galloway's official campaign also outraised and outspent Parson's, although not by much. She brought in about $1.5 million and spent $2 million. Parson's campaign raised about $1 million and spent $1.3 million.