Overdose deaths far outpace COVID-19 deaths in San Francisco Associated Press Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 9:05 p.m.
2 of4 FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2019, file photo Jessica Rasmussen, a forensic chemist wears protective gear as she crushes Fentanyl tablets at the Drug Enforcement Administration's Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va. A record 621 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco so far in 2020, a staggering number that far outpaces the 173 deaths from COVID-19 the city has seen thus far. The crisis fueled by the powerful painkiller Fentanyl could have been far worse if it wasn't for the nearly 3,000 times Narcan was used from January to the beginning of November to save someone from the brink of death, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Jack Gruber/USA Today via AP) Jack Gruber/AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A record 621 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco so far this year, a staggering number that far outpaces the 173 deaths from COVID-19 the city has seen thus far.
The crisis fueled by the powerful painkiller fentanyl could have been far worse if it wasn't for the nearly 3,000 times Narcan was used from January to the beginning of November to save someone from the brink of death, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday.
Written By
Associated Press