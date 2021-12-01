Outside Supreme Court, crowd amplifies abortion arguments PARKER PURIFOY, Associated Press Dec. 1, 2021 Updated: Dec. 1, 2021 12:09 p.m.
1 of17 Abortion rights advocates demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of abortion debate partisans crowded the plaza in front of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, intermingling and trading chants as justices heard the highly anticipated arguments inside.
“Who’s choice?” “My choice,” was a frequent call-and-response on the abortion rights side, countered by "Hey hey, ho ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go.”