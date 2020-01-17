Organizers of bike ride honoring crash victims thank state

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A group that organized a big memorial bike ride in New Hampshire following the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a collision with a pickup truck is presenting the state agencies that helped out with a custom-made, wooden U.S. flag.

The flag is etched with the victims'names from the June crash in Randolph. A presentation by the Ride for Fallen 7 Foundation is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 23 at the state Incident Planning and Operations Center, where the flag will be displayed. The building houses agencies from the safety and transportation departments.

An estimated 3,000 motorcycles, with 4,500 riders from around the country, took part in the Ride for the Fallen 7 in July. They rode 90 miles (145 kilometers) from Laconia to the crash site in Randolph, where a memorial service was held.

Those killed were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

The pickup driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide charges.