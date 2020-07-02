Oregon notches 2nd straight day of record COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday there were 375 additional confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus statewide, the second straight day that Oregon has broken a record for the number of daily cases since the pandemic began.

Oregon has seen an increase in case numbers for five weeks in a row and the virus is spreading faster in rural communities in the central and eastern part of the state, state health authorities said. The total number of cases statewide as of Thursday was 9,294.

Umatilla County, more than 200 miles (322 kilometers) east of Portland, accounted for 88 of the cases announced Thursday, while Multnomah County had 64 cases. Health authorities attributed the high numbers in Umatilla County to both an outbreak and community spread.

The state also reported another death, bringing the total to 209 deaths statewide.

Gov. Kate Brown ordered all Oregonians to begin wearing a mask in indoor public spaces starting Wednesday.

Brown also extended her emergency declaration 60 more days until Sept. 4 and warned at a news conference Wednesday that she may have to reverse elements of the state's gradual reopening if infection rates continue to rise.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.