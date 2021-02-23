Oregon man sues Mormon church over alleged sexual abuse

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — David Hiser felt sick to his stomach when he learned that a man he says sexually abused him in his childhood had been convicted of molesting someone else before him and was still allowed to be a youth leader in his church where the abuse occurred.
The revelation came during a recent period of awakening during which Hiser confronted the impact the sexual abuse he alleges happened in the 1980s had on his life — all of it at the hands of a youth leader in an Oregon congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.