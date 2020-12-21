Tensions rise inside and outside of Oregon's Capitol SARA CLINE, Associated Press/Report for America Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 5:38 p.m.
Protesters spray mace toward police as they attempt to get into the Oregon State Capitol during a special session of the state legislature in Salem, Ore., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Protesters try to get into the Oregon State Capitol during a special session of the state legislature in Salem, Ore., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Police gather inside the rotunda of the Oregon State Capitol as they prepare for protests during a special session of the state legislature in Salem, Ore., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Pro-Trump and anti-mask demonstrators hold a rally outside the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, as legislators meet for an emergency session.
Pro-Trump and anti-mask demonstrators hold a rally outside the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, as legislators meet for an emergency session.
Protesters hold a rally outside the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, as legislators meet for a special session to discuss COVID-19 relief measures.
Law enforcement officers and right-wing protesters clash outside the Oregon State Capitol during a special session of the state legislature in Salem, Ore., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Protesters gather outside the Oregon State Capitol during a special session of the state legislature in Salem, Ore., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State police declared an unlawful assembly at Oregon’s Capitol building Monday morning as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions attempted to force their way in during the third special legislative session.
Lawmakers are at the Capitol to consider measures that would provide $800 million in relief to people struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic and this summer’s massive wildfires.