Oregon elections director: Mail-in voting gaining interest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — More state elections directors are expressing interest in Oregon's vote-by-mail elections, Oregon's elections director said Tuesday as Democratic Party officials in Iowa struggled to announce votes from their presidential caucus.

“I just got back from a conference of all the state election directors and there's more and more discussion, more and more questions about, ‘Hey, can vote by mail help us,’ and, you know, my answer is always, 'Yes, obviously, we've been doing this for over 20 years now," said Oregon Elections Director Steve Trout. He appeared at a press conference alongside FBI Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon and U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams to discuss election security.

In addition to Oregon, Washington and Colorado also have all-mail elections.

With Oregon voters mailing their ballots or leaving them at official drop boxes, hackers have fewer places to get in and target the election system.

“I've only got 38 places in the state that I have to secure: Each of the 36 counties and we've got one server here and one in Baker City,” Trout said. "Whereas if you've got polling places, you can have hundreds, thousands of places that you have to secure and also have logistical challenges of sharing those results and the ballots, getting them back to the to the central warehouse.”

The server in Baker City, in eastern Oregon, provides redundant protection for the server in Salem, so if one fails, the other can be accessed by elections officials, Trout said.

Cannon said the threats are becoming more sophisticated.

“The days of an email that has obvious misspellings and a ridiculous premise, that's not what happens these days. What happens now is very sophisticated, very difficult to detect link or come-on specifically designed to individuals to get them to click on a link,” Cannon said.

On Wednesday evening, officials from the U.S. Attorney's office, the Oregon Secretary of State's office, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Oregon Criminal Justice Division and Facebook will provide joint training in Salem for candidates and election officials from across Oregon, Williams said. The goal is to provide steps each can take to mitigate threats they might receive.

"The nature of malign foreign influence operations will continue to change as technology and our adversaries tactics evolve," Williams said. “One thing is certain. The threats will persist.”

