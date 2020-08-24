Orange Historical Society hosts tag sale

The Orange Historical Society will host a tag sale fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Academy, 605 Orange Center Rd., Orange.

Both antiques and collectibles will be available in the Academy, with the tag sale outside. Attendees and staff are required to wear masks for COVID protocol.

The Academy shop is open every Saturday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information call 203-795-3106.