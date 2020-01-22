Online sports betting in Michigan will wait until 2021

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Sports bettors may be able to place wagers in person at Detroit casinos this spring but will wait until 2021 to do so online, Michigan's regulatory agency said Wednesday.

Mary Kay Bean, spokeswoman for the Michigan Gaming Control Board, gave the update about a month after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed laws legalizing online gambling and sports betting. Bean estimated it will take a year to write and finalize rules so commercial casinos in Detroit and tribal casinos can obtain online sports bettor operating licenses.

“We are at a very early stage of this process,” Bean said. “The agency must establish several sets of administrative rules, which pass through many levels of review. The timing of implementation depends not only on our agency but also on decisions other departments, agencies and the Legislature make along the way.”

In October, MGM Grand Detroit opened a $6 million sports bar and entertainment venue that will include betting windows and self-service kiosks once regulators sign off.

“Our goal is to authorize onsite sports betting at the Detroit casinos this spring,” Bean said. “Timing will depend on how quickly we receive applications, can approve the casinos’ internal controls and are able to issue required licenses.”