One of Michigan's oldest community airports will close

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A small airport whose history includes pilot training during World War II will close after a western Michigan community rejected a property tax for upgrades.

Critics said any improvements would benefit airport users but not other members of the public in Ottawa County's Park Township. The 10-year millage was defeated Tuesday, 56.3% to 44.6%.

The paved runway will be removed by Oct. 1, MLive.com reported.

“My hope and my wish is we come together as a community and identify how we can best use this site in an open-space recreational context for the community," township Manager Howard Fink said.

The airport was created in 1937. It was a hub for corporate planes, but West Michigan Regional Airport in Holland has picked up a lot of that business.