On climate change, Biden $3.5T plan making up for lost time MATTHEW DALY and LISA MASCARO, Associated Press Sep. 28, 2021 Updated: Sep. 28, 2021 4:18 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden visited one disaster site after another this summer — from California wildfires to hurricane-induced flooding in Louisiana and New York — he said climate change is “everybody’s crisis” and America must get serious about the “code red” danger posed by global warming.
In many ways, the president is making up for lost time.
MATTHEW DALY and LISA MASCARO