On Cloud 9: Day spa moves into new Milford location
Cloud 9 Medi Day Spa holds its grand opening Thursday, Dec. 16.
Milford Chamber of Commerce/Contributed
Milford Chamber of Commerce/Contributed
Milford Chamber of Commerce/Contributed
Irena Kozlowska uses the Skintrinsiq from Obagi, a medical line, on her client at Cloud 9 Medi Day Spa. Kozlowska recently opened her new location at 159 Cherry St.
Saul Flores /Hearst Connecticut Media
Irena Kozlowska works on her client in her new location at 159 Cherry St.
Saul Flores/Hearst Connecticut Media
Irena Kozlowska stands in one of the new rooms at the new Cloud 9 Medi Day Spa location at 159 Cherry St.
Saul Flores /Hearst Connecticut Media
Irena Kozlowska works on her client in her new location at 159 Cherry St.
Saul Flores /Hearst Connecticut Media
MILFORD — Irena Kozlowska’s slice of heaven may have moved but still calls the city home.
Kozlowska held a grand opening for her Cloud 9 Medi Spa — a staple in the Milford community for some two decades — in new space at 159 Cherry St., a spot which she feels will offer customers the soothing environment they had come to expect since her days located downtown.