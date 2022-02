PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The omicron variant of COVID-19 could be waning in Maine, where hospitalizations are declining, the state’s top health official said Wednesday.

The state has 83 people in intensive care units, down 19 from two weeks ago, said Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah. The state also had 261 people hospitalized without the need for an ICU bed, and that was down from 309 two weeks ago, he said.