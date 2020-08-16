Omaha police investigate fatal shooting on Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning.

The fatal shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday, Omaha Police said. Officers responding to the shooting found 37-year-old Larry Johnson Jr. with a gunshot wound and started performing CPR.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Four other people were also injured by gunfire Sunday in separate incidents, but none of those four appeared to have life-threatening injuries.