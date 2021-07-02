Omaha businessman 1 of 2 people killed in Iowa plane crash

LAMONI, Iowa (AP) — A well-known Omaha, Nebraska, businessman was one of two people killed in the crash of a small plane this week in south-central Iowa, according to the man’s brother.

Dave Paladino, 54, was flying the single-engine Cirrus SR-22 that crashed Thursday near the Lamoni Municipal Airport, killing him and a young relative, Kevin Paladino told the Omaha World-Herald. Dave Paladino was the owner of Dino's Storage units across Omaha, known for their signs that carry Bible verses and religious messages. He also was a landlord of many properties around the city.