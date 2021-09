PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha-area gymnastics coach has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a child who was one of his students.

Alexander Thomas, 30, of Omaha, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Sarpy County Jail in Papillion, authorities said. Investigators said Thomas was a coach at Metro Stars Gymnastics in Papillion when he assaulted a student younger than 14 at that location sometime in January.