Oklahoma man pleads guilty to assaulting neighbors in Japan

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City man pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of assault in connection with an attack on his neighbors while he was working as a contractor in Japan.

Court records show 31-year-old Brendan Rowin Figuly pleaded guilty to two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. A sentencing date hasn't been set, but Figuly faces up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Figuly was living in an off-base apartment complex in Okinawa, Japan, when he entered a neighbor's apartment on April 11 and began choking her until she passed out, according to an affidavit from an Air Force investigator. When the woman's husband came to her aid, Figuly attacked the man with a box-cutter knife before the man and another neighbor were able to subdue Figuly. Figuly was reportedly trying to find his landlord, who he had threatened to kill, the affidavit states.

Messages left with Figuly's attorney, Robert Wyatt IV, seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Figuly, who previously worked at Tinker Air Force Base, was assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, as a civilian employee, court records show.