Oklahoma governor to release virus reports, 853 new cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials will begin releasing the coronavirus reports that Gov. Kevin Stitt receives from a White House task force, according to Stitt.

“We have asked the Oklahoma State Department of Health to begin making the reports publicly available each week by posting them to the coronavirus.health.ok.gov dashboard,” Stitt told The Oklahoman.

The health department on Saturday reported an increase of 853 confirmed coronavirus case and 10 additional deaths, bringing the totals to 52,599 reported cases and 725 deaths. The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

There are 7,839 active cases of the virus and 44,035 people have recovered, according to the department.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.