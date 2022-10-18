Oklahoma governor sets March election for marijuana question

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday set a special statewide election for March 7 for voters to decide whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws gathered enough signatures to qualify the question for a statewide vote and hoped to have the question on next month’s general election ballot. But because it took longer than usual to count the signatures and for courts to consider legal challenges, there wasn’t enough time to print the ballots ahead of the November election.