Oklahoma governor faces backlash over tweet amid virus

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's governor faced a backlash on social media after tweeting a picture of himself and his children at a crowded restaurant Saturday night as health officials have been recommending social distancing as a way to keep the new coronavirus from spreading.

In the since-deleted tweet, Gov. Kevin Stitt wrote: “Eating with my kids and all my fellow Oklahomans at the @CollectiveOKC. It's packed tonight!" Stitt was at a food hall in Oklahoma City.

Events and gatherings across the country have been canceled as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The governor's office didn't immediately comment on the tweet.

The vast majority of people who contract the coronavirus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

At least seven people in Oklahoma have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday morning, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The first case in Oklahoma County was reported late Friday, a woman in her 60s who recently traveled to Florida. Those numbers do not include two players with the Utah Jazz basketball team who tested positive in Oklahoma last week before returning to Utah.

