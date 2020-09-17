Oklahoma governor: No mandate masks despite recommendation

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt answers a question during a news conference at the Central Oklahoma PPE distribution warehouse Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt reiterated Thursday that he will not issue a statewide mask mandate, despite a recommendation from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“I've been very clear from the beginning that I believe a mask mandate is unenforceable and I'm not going to mandate something that I don't think you can enforce,” Stitt said Thursday.

Stitt said he supports individual cities in the state that have issued mask-wearing mandates, which include Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman

“We think that's a local decision and I'm not going to mandate that statewide because I don't think there's a one size fits all approach to this virus," he said.

The tasks force’s weekly report has, with the exception of one week, since early August repeatedly recommended a statewide mask mandate. Stitt, who has encouraged mask wearing, said he does not believe a mandate is enforceable and should be a decision made by individual cities.

Stitt also took issue with the task force's report that Oklahoma is fifth in the nation in the number of positive virus cases.

“We're nowhere close to number fifth in the country, so that's one thing that we're going to make a phone call to the White House and find out exactly where they're getting their numbers,” Stitt said.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 73,318 total confirmed virus cases and 930 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, increases of 1,034 cases and six more deaths than reported Wednesday. The actual number of cases is likely higher, though, because many people haven’t been tested and some people who have the disease don’t show symptoms.

There are 10,274 active virus cases and 1,088 people have recovered, according to the health department's report.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.