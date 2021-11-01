Oklahoma Republican leaders release new legislative maps

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican leaders in the Oklahoma House and Senate released new congressional district maps on Monday that show major changes to the competitive 5th Congressional District that Democrats narrowly won in 2018.
The proposed new 5th Congressional District map carves out a large chunk of Oklahoma City's heavily Hispanic south side and Democratic core and places it in the strongly Republican 3rd Congressional District that stretches across western Oklahoma. It also adds rural portions of Lincoln and Logan County to the new 5th District.