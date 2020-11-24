Oklahoma City extends, 2 other cities adopt mask mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Council on Tuesday extended a city-wide mask mandate and two other cities have adopted a mask requirement in efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Oklahoma City Council members voted to extend the mask requirement from Dec. 7 to Jan. 22 while city councils in Sand Springs and Muskogee on Monday night adopted mask mandates. The Broken Arrow City Council rejected a recommendation that residents wear masks in public.

There were a reported 2,736 new virus cases, 15 additional deaths and and a one-day record of 1,566 people hospitalized due to the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The previous one-day high for hospitalizations was 1,505 reported on Saturday.

There have now been a total of 180,610 cases and 1,664 deaths reported by the health department since the pandemic began in March, increases from 177,874 cases and 1,649 deaths reported Monday.

The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.