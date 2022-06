COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school district's ban on “anti-racism” instruction is itself racist and an unconstitutional free speech prohibition, according to a federal lawsuit seeking to have the ban overturned.

At issue is a resolution to create “a culture of kindness” narrowly approved last week by the Forest Hills school board in suburban Cincinnati. The resolution prohibits “anti-racism” curriculum, education and training and also bans the academic theory known as critical race theory.