COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland car dealer Bernie Moreno outraised the rest of the crowded Republican field vying for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio last quarter, pulling in more than all but the best known Democratic contender, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan.

Moreno, a first-time candidate running on an anti-socialist platform, raised $2.24 million for the quarter ending June 30, according to federal campaign finance filings this week.