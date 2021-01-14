Ohio Statehouse, state offices to close amid protest threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Statehouse and other state buildings in downtown Columbus will be closed through Inauguration Day as police officers, National Guard members and state troopers provide security and authorities prepare for possible protests by supporters of President Donald Trump, Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday.
“The sad truth is that there are people in our country who want to turn peaceful protests into an opportunity for violence,” said DeWine, a Republican, at a news briefing. “These are violent people, and their violence will not be tolerated in Ohio.”