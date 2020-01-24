Ohio GOP asks candidate to withdraw over dating site account

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Ohio Republican Party on Friday urged a state House candidate to withdraw from the March 17 primary because he had signed up on an online dating site that encourages extramarital affairs.

State GOP Chairwoman Jane Timken said there was no place in the party for people showing “such a gross lack of judgment.” Candidate Joe Dills indicated Friday he plans to keep running in the three-candidate primary with the support of his wife.

Dills said he signed up for the Ashley Madison account in 2013 when he was single. He said he never used the site “to actively meet with anyone and never was involved in any illicit behavior beyond creating the profile on that site.”

“Mr. Dills crossed a line by joining this lewd and inappropriate website," Timken said in a statement.

Dills is running in the primary against former U.S. Rep. Jean Schmidt and Dillon Blevins, a pistol instructor. On his Facebook page, Dills blamed the “cutthroat tactics” of political insiders for the disclosure.