Officials investigate fatal stabbing of woman in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) — King County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a 25-year-old woman in Shoreline, according to a spokesperson.

The Seattle Times reports Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott said a woman called 911 just before 9 p.m. Monday and reported she had found a woman in a pool of blood in a parking lot on Aurora Avenue North.

Shoreline police officers arrived and rendered aid, but the woman died at the scene, Abbott said.

On Tuesday, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Azhane Mitchell and determined she died from multiple stab wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Abbott said detectives assigned to the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit spent much of the day Tuesday trying to locate witnesses and video-surveillance footage of the deadly assault. The woman was found near the entrance of an abandoned bank, and though officers attempted to track a suspect with a police dog, the track was unsuccessful, he said.