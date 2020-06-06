Officials describe fatal shooting of man after traffic stop

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Officials in a New York suburb provided details Saturday about the fatal shooting of a man after a traffic stop and foot chase Friday night.

New Rochelle police said in a statement that 24-year-old Kamal Flowers pointed a gun during a struggle with an officer and was fatally shot at 11 p.m.

According to police, Flowers was a passenger in a car that was stopped after committing several undisclosed traffic violations. Two days earlier, Mayor Noam Bramson told Lohud.com, police had received a call from a resident reporting a car with tinted windows and Virginia license plates that was being operated in an unusual fashion.

When officers stopped the car Friday night, Flowers fled on foot and was pursued by an officer who fired a Taser at Flowers, according to police. During a struggle, Flowers displayed a handgun and tried to fire it and was shot by one of the officers, police said.

The officers were in uniform and in an unmarked car that wasn’t equipped with a dashboard camera. Bramson told Lohud.com that audio communications and video from a nearby business would be released.

Police said they recovered a handgun and ammunition at the scene. They were still seeking the driver of the car. The two officers were put on administrative leave, per department policy.

The state attorney general's office is investigating.