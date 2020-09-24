Officials: Washington being targeted by phishing campaign

Washington state is among those being targeted by a nationwide “large-scale, highly sophisticated” phishing campaign, the office of Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday. Washington state is among those being targeted by a nationwide “large-scale, highly sophisticated” phishing campaign, the office of Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday. Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Officials: Washington being targeted by phishing campaign 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is among those being targeted by a nationwide “large-scale, highly sophisticated” phishing campaign, the office of Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday.

In response to queries from The Associated Press, Inslee spokesman Mike Faulk said in an e-mailed statement that the state is taking proactive measures to protect state systems, but did not provide any information on how many agencies were affected. He said that there was no known indication of any state services being impacted.

The office said an indicator in the current phishing campaign is that the sender’s email address doesn’t match the person supposedly sending the email.