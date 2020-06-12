Officials: Tulsa virus spike linked to recent indoor events

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A spike in coronavirus cases in the Tulsa area is linked to indoor events and people who attend such gatherings should take health precatutions, Oklahoma health officials warned Friday.

The Tulsa Health Department’s warning comes a week before President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally at the city's BOK Center, which has a listed seating capacity of over 19,000.

Anyone who is sick or might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should stay home, Department Director Bruce Dart said.

Department spokesperson Leanne Stephens said an undetermined number of the latest coronavirus cases were linked to two recent indoor gatherings, but declined to name them.

Stephens said the department has not had contact with the Trump campaign and the warning is unrelated to the planned rally.

Trump angered black community and political leaders by scheduling the rally on Juneteenth, the day that marks the end of slavery in America.