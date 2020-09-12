Officials: Parking deck in Atlanta experiences 2nd collapse

A parking deck under construction in Atlanta has collapsed for a second time in as many days. Atlanta Fire Rescue said Saturday that fire units were deployed to the building in the city’s Midtown section for “a second major collapse” of the parking deck that partially fell yesterday.

It was not immediately known if anyone was inside.

On Friday, a section of concrete on the parking deck partially collapsed on Friday, injuring six workers.