Officials: Inmate assaults 2 Nebraska State Pen staffers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An inmate has assaulted two staffers at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, state prison system officials said.

The assaulted happened Tuesday morning in the prison yard, when multiple groups of men started fighting, according to a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services news release.

Staff members used pepper spray to break up the fights, which resulted in two inmate receiving cuts from homemade weapons. Prison officials say their injuries were not serious, and both men were treated by medical staff at the facility.

As prisoners were being escorted back to their cells, one inmate managed to slip out of his restraints and repeatedly punched a nearby staffer, then attacked another staffer who came to help, officials said. Both staffers were treated at a local hospital for injuries described as serious.

The Lancaster County Attorney will determine whether to bring charges in the attack once the investigation is complete.