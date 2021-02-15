Officials: Funds needed to ensure vaccine reaches minorities

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state and local leaders on Monday announced a sweeping effort to raise $30 million in private and public funds to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine makes it to residents who live in under-served and minority communities that have been hard hit by the pandemic.

Gov. Jay Inslee, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan participated in the hour-long meeting to talk about the campaign, known as The All in WA Vaccine Equity Initiative, and why it is needed, KOMO-TV reported.