Official attempts to ban guns at St. Louis parks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis official is seeking to designate the city's parks as child care facilities so they're exempt from a Missouri law allowing people to carry concealed firearms without permits and training.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Alderman Cara Spencer is introducing a bill Friday that also would require signs explaining the gun prohibition to be posted at park entrances, parking areas, playgrounds and sports fields.

Spencer said Thursday that, "It's time to push the envelope here." She says the Legislature "doesn't understand the level of gun violence here."

State law permits child cares to ban the carrying of guns, along with churches, hospitals and some other locations. But parks aren't on the list.

State Sen. Eric Burlison, a Springfield Republican, criticized Spencer's move, saying it's "manipulating the statutes."

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com