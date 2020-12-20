Official: Large car bomb kills 9 in Afghan capital RAHIM FAIEZ, Associated Press Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 7:37 a.m.
1 of8 People gather near the site of a deadly bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Afghanistan's Interior Ministry says that the car bomb blast killed at least eight people and wounded more than 15 others, including a member of parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Afghan security personnel oversee the removal of damaged vehicles after a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Afghanistan's Interior Ministry says that the car bomb blast that has hit the Afghan capital has killed at least eight people and wounded more than 15 others, including a member of parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A car bomb blast that rocked Afghanistan's capital Sunday morning killed at least nine people, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.
Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi told reporters at the site of the attack that the attack wounded around 20 others, including a member of parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak. Andarabi said the lawmaker was in “good condition."