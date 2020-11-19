Officers search for suspect who punched state trooper

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials are asking people who live near St. John's University in Stearns County to lock their doors and windows Thursday as they search for a man who assaulted a state trooper and may possibly be armed.

The university was also locked down while the manhunt continued near St. Joseph, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Stearns County sheriff's deputies are also involved in the search.

According to the State Patrol, a trooper stopped a man suspected of driving drunk. After a preliminary breath test, the man punched the trooper and fled on Interstate 94.

An officer involved in the pursuit saw the suspect reach his arm out of his vehicle while holding something black in his hand, possibly a firearm, the patrol said.

Spike strips were used to stop the vehicle and the suspect fled on foot in the area of the university. Law enforcement officials are using drones and search dogs as they try to track down the man.