Officer wounded, Florida slaying suspect killed in Maryland

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A suspect in a Florida slaying was killed in an encounter with Maryland law enforcement Tuesday afternoon that left a police officer shot and wounded, authorities said.

Montgomery County Police were attempting to arrest a suspect wanted in connection with a killing in Jacksonville, Florida, when the shooting happened in Prince George’s County, the agency stated in a message posted to Twitter.

Montgomery County and Prince George’s County are Maryland suburbs of the nation's capital.

One officer was shot by the suspect, officials said. That officer’s condition was not immediately known, according to police.

The suspect was killed, the department said. Authorities did not give additional information on how the suspect died.

The wounded officer and suspect were not immediately identified.

The agency said it would provide updates as more information is confirmed.