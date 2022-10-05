Officer shoots armed man inside Chicago police station Oct. 5, 2022 Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 4:27 p.m.
1 of8 Police gather outside the Ogden District police station after an officer shot a man who allegedly pulled out a gun in the lobby, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Chicago. Department spokesman Tom Ahern said in a tweet that the man who was shot was taken to a hospital in stable condition and that his gun was recovered at the scene. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Show More Show Less
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer shot an armed man inside a police station on the city's West Side on Wednesday, just days after an officer shot a man who infiltrated another police facility and pointed guns at officers, a department spokesman said.
Department spokesman Tom Ahern said in a tweet that the man who was shot was taken to a hospital in stable condition and that his gun was recovered at the scene.