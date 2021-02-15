Officer investigating prowler complaint fatally shoots man

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) — An off-duty police officer who went to investigate a neighbor's complaint of a prowler fatally shot a man, Kentucky State Police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the Corbin Police Department officer was confronted by Phillip N. Davenport, 20, when he went to investigate after being contacted early Sunday by a neighbor, police said in a statement. An altercation between the officer and Davenport occurred during which the officer discharged his service firearm, the statement said.